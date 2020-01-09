Crime 9.1.2020 10:13 am

Retha Fitchat
WATCH: ‘Mickey Mouse’ thief sought after break-in at doctor’s consulting room

A screenshot of security footage of the 'Mickey Mouse thief'. Image: Facebook

At this stage, it is unclear if the thief was looking for valuable items and money, or whether he hoped that he could steal prescription medication. 

A thief with a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his back decided to start the new year on a high note, after breaking into Dr Marike van Lelyveld’s practice in Vereeniging, reports Vaal Weekblad

What the man was unaware of was that his transgressions were caught on security cameras. 

In the video, the man can be seen crawling into the consulting rooms before calmly searching the drawers of each cupboard.

He glances up a few times, presumably to establish if any security cameras were present. 

After sifting through cupboards, the thief then moves to the other side of the practice to search through more drawers and can be seen shoving objects into his pockets before standing up to enter through a different door.

This triggered the property’s alarm system, after which the man grabs a few more items and bags before quickly escaping. 

The thief escaped on foot and is still at large. 

Dr. van Lelyveld and police are now hoping that someone who recognises the accused makes contact with them.

At this stage, it is unclear if the thief was looking for valuable items and money, or whether he hoped that he could steal prescription medication. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the accused can contact Dr Van Lelyveld’s practice on 016 454 9143, or email mvanlelyveld@lantic.net.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder

