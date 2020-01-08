Alleged serial rapist linked to 15 cases of rape arrested in Limpopo

An alleged serial rapist linked to 19 cases, including 15 of rape and four of robbery, is expected to appear in court in Limpopo.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect was arrested following “the relentless efforts by members of the South African Police Service [SAPS]” in the province.

Mojapelo said the SAPS in Limpopo are adamant on stamping out “the scourge of sexual offences and other serious crimes”.

He added that the 30-year-old alleged serial rapist was arrested in Mokopane on Monday, January 6.

“The suspect was allegedly terrorizing communities in Mokopane and Mahwelereng, in Limpopo as well as Jabulani and Naledi in Soweto, Gauteng.

“He has already been linked with 15 cases of rape and four of robberies that were committed during a period of seven years, from 2011 to 2018. His alleged methods of operation included breaking into the houses where the unsuspecting victims were sleeping, threatening them and then raping them.”

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has “appreciated the sterling investigative work done by the [SAPS] members, especially those attached to the Investigative Psychology Unit (IPU) and the Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation (SECI)”.

“Their efforts in putting this alleged serial rapist behind bars, have surely gotten rid of one of the heartless criminals who were apparently hellbent on instilling fear in the minds of many women.”

The suspect will appear in Mokopane Magistrate Court on Wednesday, January 8.

