Kempton Park police officer gunned down at home

Members of Kempton Park SAPS are saddened by the loss of two of their own in December.

W/O Ndebele Sidwel Nthede passed away after he was shot in his home on December 20, while W/O Lesiba Johannes Mapholo passed away in Limpopo on December 28 after a short illness, reports Kempton Express.

“Police were summoned to Kerk Street after a metro police officer was stopped by a member of the public who informed her about gunshots at the said address,” said Sgt Dipuo Ditshego, deputy spokesperson for Kempton Park SAPS.

“On arrival, they discovered cartridges just outside the house and proceeded inside where they discovered the body of Nthede in a pool of blood.

“Next to him was a wallet with cash and his firearm still in the holster.”

Ditshego said Nthede was shot several times in the upper body and was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“According to a witness who was with the deceased, they had just returned from withdrawing a large amount of money from Standard Bank at Festival Mall when the incident occurred,” explained Ditshego.

“The witness said they entered the home and did various things when they heard gunshots coming from the kitchen area. Suspicions are that it could have been a bank following but the surprising factor is that nothing was taken by the suspects, including the money withdrawn.”

Officers at the police station were shocked and saddened to learn of the two deaths with Ditshego, stating how hard it had been on the members.

Nthede, originally from Qwaqwa, joined the police force in 1987 and worked at Kempton Park SAPS as a detective until his death. He was a father of two and was laid to rest on January 4.

Mapholo worked at Kempton Park SAPS performing court duties and joined the police force in 1990. He leaves behind his wife and five children. He was laid to rest on January 5 at his home in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo.

