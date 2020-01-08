Limpopo matriculant killed days before results released, 17-year-old suspect in court

Police in Limpopo have said a 17-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court for allegedly killing a matric pupil.

Police provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 17-year-old suspect, who was out on bail for rape, appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s court on Tuesday, January 7, for the alleged “brutal murder of an 18-year-old”.

“The victim was on 2 January 2020 at about 2am attacked and brutally stabbed by the suspect at Zone 3 Seshego. He was allegedly taken to hospital in a critical state.

“The incident was then reported to the police and on arrival at the hospital, the victim was found with severe stab wounds, he was unable to speak.

“The police then launched a manhunt for the suspect until he was arrested on Sunday 5 January 2020 at about 5.30pm, hiding in Seshego zone three,” Mojapelo said.

He said the victim succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 5.

“The charge has since been changed from assault GBH to murder. The victim has been identified as Thoriso Noko Kgomo from Luthuli Park, Seshego. He was a Grade 12 learner at Northern Academy School in Polokwane,” Mojapelo said.

He added that the suspect, who was a school dropout, is facing another charge of rape and was scheduled to appear in Seshego magistrate court on February 27.

“He was out on bail at the time he committed this gruesome murder. He also has another case of assault GBH that was committed in Lebowakgomo.

“During his court appearance today [Tuesday], scores [of] people, mostly youngsters, converged in front of Seshego Magistrate’s Court, demanding that the suspect be denied bail. A memorandum of their demands was handed over to the Control Prosecutor and the Cluster Commander of Seshego Major General Mokgonyane.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

Mojapelo said the suspect was remanded in custody until January 30 for the recent case murder of Thoriso Kgomo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.