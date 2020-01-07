Thief arrested at police station while reporting fake hijacking case

A man, who arrived at the Berea police station to report a hijacking case, was arrested after being positively identified as one of three robbers.

Prior to this arrest, the armed men allegedly entered a business premises on Musgrave Road and accosted employees at gunpoint, reports Rising Sun Overport.

The employees were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, a watch and a bag. The robbers then fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery was subsequently opened at the Berea police station for investigation. While police were busy with the investigation, an unknown man arrived at the police station to report that his vehicle was hijacked. Police officers recognised the man as one of the robbers caught on CCTV cameras.

The vehicle used in the robbery was recovered in Chesterville. The man has appeared in court since his arrest.

KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Khombinkosi Jula, commended the police officers for their alertness.

“This incident serves as a stern warning to criminals, who think that they can easily fool us with their tactics to evade justice,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.