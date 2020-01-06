Crime 6.1.2020 05:35 pm

Man arrested for shooting at cops during KZN murder investigation

News24 Wire
Man arrested for shooting at cops during KZN murder investigation

File image.

He will be charged with attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for shooting at police officials while they were investigating a murder in Plessislaer, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend.

As part of the investigation, the officers were in Pata, Pietermaritzburg, searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of Menelisi Mnikathi, 42, who had been stabbed in Maqeleni, Imbali.

“He sustained stab wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene. The team went to the suspect’s house and introduced themselves as police. One of the occupants in the house came out and ran away with a firearm in his hand,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She said police chased after him.

“Shots were fired towards the police officers and a shootout [ensued]. The suspect sustained an injury on the leg. He was apprehended and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with three rounds of ammunition.”

He will be charged with attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country,” said KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect in court for attempted murder of KZN police officers 6.1.2020
Visit SA, we’ll keep you safe, SAPS tells tourists 4.1.2020
Cops investigate ‘murder-suicide’ after Limpopo nurse, social worker found dead 3.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions

Crime Man, 30, arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder

Cricket England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

World US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran


today in print

Read Today's edition