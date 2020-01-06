Man shot dead in bakkie in Cape Town

A 47-year-old man was shot dead in a bakkie in Goodwood, Cape Town, early on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the shooting occurred on the corner of Giel Basson and Frans Conradie drives.

Claims have been made on social media that the shooting may have been a hit on someone in the security industry, but further details were not immediately available.

Police are investigating a murder and have asked for anyone who has leads to contact Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear on 071 673 1575 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

