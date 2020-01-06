Crime 6.1.2020 09:47 am

Polokwane learner dies after being mugged, stabbed on New Year’s Eve

CNS reporter
A petition, Justice for Thoriso 'Forklift' Noko Kgomo' has since been created calling for social media users to help fight for justice.

Thoriso Noko Kgomo, a local resident and learner at Northern Academy Independent School, succumbed to injuries he sustained during an incident in Seshego on New Year’s Eve, reports Polokwane Review.

According to a family member, Mosa Maluleke, his cousin was stabbed during a mugging. It is alleged that a person attempted to take his cellphone and, in fighting back, Thorisho was stabbed several times.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident and said the deceased succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

