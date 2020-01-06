 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Crime 6.1.2020 06:34 am

Ekurhuleni social worker fingered for millions in ‘fraudulent tenders’

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Ekurhuleni social worker fingered for millions in ‘fraudulent tenders’

Pauline Ngakane. Picture: Springs Advertiser

The flagging of Pauline Ngakane’s alleged gross misconduct is being scrutinised by the CSSP and could be up for a hearing later this month.

In what is expected to bring into sharp focus the level of efficacy of the City of Ekurhuleni’s fraud and anticorruption systems, a department of health and social development senior staffer has been reported to the Council for Social Service Professions (CSSP) for unethical and corrupt behaviour involving millions in alleged fraudulent tenders. In papers lodged by whistleblower Ndzipo Kalipa to the CSSP and seen by The Citizen, Pauline Ngakane – a professional social worker said to be politically connected to Ekurhuleni bigwigs – has been reported for being “connected to corrupt service providers”. The flagging of Ngakane’s alleged gross...
Related Stories
I don’t idolise Zuma – Carl Niehaus 4.1.2020
Vietnam ex-minister gets life sentence in bribery case 28.12.2019
Too many in SA are blinded by negativity 27.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.