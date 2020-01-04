Crime 4.1.2020 04:07 pm

Local cleric arrested on drug charges in Eastern Cape

On December 31, police officers followed up on a tip-off that drugs were being sold from a house in the area.

A woman, who is reportedly a local cleric, has appeared in court following a drug bust at Dudu Location outside King William’s Town, police have said.

“Police obtained a search warrant and proceeded to a house and recovered 36 quarter Mandrax, 15 half Mandrax, six full boss tablets, 161 Dagga bompies, 15 Tik sachets, nine dagga arms seized, 75 counterfeit CDs , 13 rizzla papers and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The suspect, 57, was arrested and charged for dealing with drugs,” said police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

The Daily Dispatch identified the woman as St John’s Apostolic Church bishop Nobango Tompson. According to the report, Tompson lived in the house where the drugs were found.

Tompson, 57, appeared at Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on January 2.

She was granted bail of R500 and is expected to appear again on March 9.

