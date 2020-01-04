Crime 4.1.2020 03:23 pm

Police arrest three in Durban drugs bust

News24 Wire
Police arrest three in Durban drugs bust

Image: iStock

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on searching the property, police found heroin capsules, which were ready for distribution to sellers.

Three people have been arrested for the possession of drugs worth R400,000 in Chatsworth.

On Friday morning, the KwaZulu-Natal Drugs and Firearm Unit, together with Point Task Team, conducted an operation at Havenside Drive in Bayview after a tip-off.

On searching the property, police found heroin capsules, which were ready for distribution to sellers, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“Two suspects aged 35 and 37 were placed under arrest. One of the arrested suspects was out on bail for [a] similar offence,” she said.

Further investigation led police to a property in Saffron Road where a 65-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. Various drugs, such as heroin capsules, mandrax and cocaine were found on the property.

“The total number of heroin capsules recovered is 13, 000. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400,000,” said Gwala.

The suspects have been charged for possession and dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “These operations show that we are leaving a mark on the criminal network. This arrest also shows that we are eager to arrest all those who are dealing with drugs in our province.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Local cleric arrested on drug charges in Eastern Cape 4.1.2020
Airport employee at OR Tambo arrested for allegedly stealing football shirt 4.1.2020
Police nab escaped ‘dangerous criminal’ after two months on the run 4.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Independent Examinations Board faces threat to exams, matric certificates

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures


today in print

Read Today's edition