Police arrest three in Durban drugs bust

Three people have been arrested for the possession of drugs worth R400,000 in Chatsworth.

On Friday morning, the KwaZulu-Natal Drugs and Firearm Unit, together with Point Task Team, conducted an operation at Havenside Drive in Bayview after a tip-off.

On searching the property, police found heroin capsules, which were ready for distribution to sellers, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“Two suspects aged 35 and 37 were placed under arrest. One of the arrested suspects was out on bail for [a] similar offence,” she said.

Further investigation led police to a property in Saffron Road where a 65-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. Various drugs, such as heroin capsules, mandrax and cocaine were found on the property.

“The total number of heroin capsules recovered is 13, 000. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400,000,” said Gwala.

The suspects have been charged for possession and dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “These operations show that we are leaving a mark on the criminal network. This arrest also shows that we are eager to arrest all those who are dealing with drugs in our province.”

