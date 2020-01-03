Woman gunned down near taxi rank in Knysna

Kwanokuthula Police have opened a murder docket following the death of a 23-year-old woman as a result of an incident near the taxi rank in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

It is alleged that the woman was walking with friends when she fell to the ground with blood over her face.

She was taken to the Knysna Provincial Hospital for medical attention, but was declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she sustained a gunshot wound to her head at the time of her death. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and all leads are being followed up.

The public is kindly requested to come forward with any information that could assist the police with this investigation.

Anyone with information may contact the investigation officer Sergeant Hopewell Gwama on 044 501 4215 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be dealt with confidentially.

