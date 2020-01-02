Crime 2.1.2020 07:43 pm

Uzi, pistol, shotgun recovered, two arrested after Cape Town shooting

News24 Wire
Uzi, pistol, shotgun recovered, two arrested after Cape Town shooting

Image: iStock

The suspects will appear in court soon for the illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The police’s Anti-Gang Unit arrested two people and seized a haul of firearms and ammunition on Thursday after a shooting on a field in Kensington, Cape Town, a police spokesperson said.

This after the unit arrested two people – aged 18 and 19 – suspected of having been involved in the shooting on a field in 18th Avenue.

The haul included an Uzi 9mm automatic with its serial number filed off, a 9mm Vektor pistol and a shotgun.

The police also seized ammunition.

The suspects will appear in court soon for the illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

“The efforts of the Anti-Gang Unit are commended by the [SA Police Service] management as they continue to prevent loss of life and injury by retrieving illegal firearms and ammunition that contribute to shooting incidents plaguing some Cape Town communities,” said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two arrested for alleged murder of security guard during PE business robbery 2.1.2020
Five-month-old reunited with family after hijacking ordeal in Durban 2.1.2020
WATCH: Melville’s 7th Street turns into vigil for shooting victims 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition