Mother, sons murder father after accusing him of witchcraft in Limpopo

CNS reporter
This incident comes after one of the sons complained that his father bewitched him as every time he got married, his wife did not stay for very long.

A mother and her two sons were arrested for the murder of 66-year-old Samson Hlungwani on Tuesday, reports Polokwane Review.

The deceased was murdered earlier the same day during an incident at Tiyani village in Hlanganani policing area outside Giyani, says Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

It is alleged the mother, 62, and her two sons, aged 35 and 43, had accused the deceased of witchcraft before they reportedly strangled him.

The police were notified and on arrival found the deceased lying motionless in one of the rooms.

This incident comes after one of the sons complained that his father bewitched him as every time he got married, his wife did not stay for very long.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident.

The trio will appear in the Tiyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

