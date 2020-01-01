Crime 1.1.2020 08:41 pm

Durban e-hailing driver shot in hijacking

News24 Wire
Three hijackers allegedly shot the driver and sped off in his vehicle.

An e-hailing taxi driver was shot and injured when he was attacked by a gang of hijackers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

“An e-hailing driver was allegedly accosted by three unknown males who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint in Waltons place at Umbilo,” police captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

“They allegedly shot the driver and sped off in his vehicle.”

The driver was later taken to hospital.

“A case of carjacking and attempted murder has been opened at Umbilo police station for investigation,” Gwala said.

