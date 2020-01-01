Husband killed as gunman targets him and wife at new year celebrations

A Mpumalanga man was killed when he and his wife were shot at while ringing in the new year at home, police said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Dwyne Nguyuza was with his wife and family at their home in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge when a man entered their yard at midnight with a gun.

He shot Nguyuza several times and then shot at his wife and ran away.

The couple was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical assistance, but Nguyuza did not survive and was certified dead upon arrival at the clinic.

His widow was moved to hospital where she is recovering.

Police have opened a murder and attempted murder investigation and are trying to trace the gunman.

