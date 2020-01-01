Police hunt for suspect who murdered man on New Year’s Eve

Police in Mpumalanga are looking for a suspect in connection with a case of murder in which a 30-year-old man, Dwyne Nguyuza, was murdered at Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge.

The incident took place on December 31 2019, close to midnight. Reports indicate that the 30-year-old man was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his wife and family at their home in Thulamahashe when an unknown man entered their yard with a firearm. After entering, the suspect shot the man several times before also shooting the wife, after which he fled the scene.

The man and his wife were rushed to the nearby clinic for medical assistance.

Police were summoned to the scene.

“Unfortunately the man was certified dead on arrival at the clinic,” says a police statement.

“However, the woman was moved to hospital for medical treatment where she is recovering.

“A case of murder as well as attempted murder have been opened and the detectives have already commenced with their investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and there is no arrest made yet.

“The police are appealing for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to call Detective Captain Alfred Mashele on 082 968 4153. Members of the public can also call Crime Stop on 10111 for any crime-related information. Alternatively, the public can download MYSAPS app to anonymously send valuable information to police.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.