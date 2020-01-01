Crime 1.1.2020 02:59 pm

Northern Cape police arrest man who allegedly entered New Year’s party with intent to kill patron

Members of the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) and Kimberley highway patrol units arrested a 50-year-old man at Wandrag farm outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape early on Wednesday morning. 

This after the suspect entered a New Year’s party armed with a firearm, which he was allegedly carrying with the intent to kill one of the patrons. 

An eyewitness claims that the would-be victim was ushered into a bathroom to save his life. 

The eyewitness also told police that the person who called the police managed to disarm the suspect, and kept the firearm in his car until police arrived. 

While the suspect was being disarmed, one shot allegedly went off. 

Police confiscated a firearm and a 12 gauge shotgun shell at the scene. The man will appear before the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. 

Cluster Commander of John Taolo Gaetsewe Major General Johan Bean commended JTG and Kimberley Highway Patrol Units for their quick response.

