Man arrested after allegedly bludgeoning father to death with hammer

A 42-year-old man was arrested at Krakrayo Locality in Centane, Eastern Cape, after he allegedly murdered his elderly father.

Mampondo Zathu is alleged to have hit his father, Lulamile Zathu, with a hammer in the early hours of Monday morning, said Captain Jackson Manatha.

Lulamile died at the scene, and the suspect was promptly arrested.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

Mampondo appeared before the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was not asked to plead to the charge of murder. The case has been postponed to next Thursday for legal aid representation.

He is currently in custody.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

