Crime 1.1.2020 04:02 pm

Teen’s body found in KZN dam

News24 Wire
Teen’s body found in KZN dam

Image: iStock.

Five suspects, aged between 22 and 30, have since been arrested for murder.

Police have recovered the body of a teenage boy in the Mzimkulwana dam in Port Shepstone, Kwazulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

“The victim was wrapped in wire fencing and weighed down with metal sheets and stone,” police said in a tweet on Twitter.

Captain Nqobile Gwala provided further information to News24, explaining that the 18-year-old victim had been missing since December 21, when he was apparently assaulted and robbed of his cellphone.

“His body was found floating at Mzimkulwana Dam on 31 December 2019 at 3pm and was recovered by the police officers from the Search and Rescue.”

She said that five suspects, aged between 22 and 30, have since been arrested for murder. They are due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police hunt for suspect who murdered man on New Year’s Eve 1.1.2020
Man arrested after allegedly bludgeoning father to death with hammer 1.1.2020
Tragedy for North West family after missing child found dead 31.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition