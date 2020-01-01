Crime 1.1.2020 09:40 am

Seven arrested for allegedly staging medical supply truck hijacking in Tshwane

Citizen reporter
Seven arrested for allegedly staging medical supply truck hijacking in Tshwane

The stolen medical supplies. Image: SAPS

The value of the stolen medical supplies has yet to be determined, and suspects are expected to appear in court soon. 

Tshwane police arrested seven people on suspicion of staging a truck hijacking on Tuesday. 

The suspects, six men and one woman, were found on a plot in Strydfontein in possession of stolen property linked to an abandoned truck found by police while on patrol. 

Police from Akasia were on patrol when they noticed officers from a vehicle tracking company attending to an abandoned truck belonging to a health care logistics company. 

The abandoned truck in The Orchards area, Tshwane. Image: SAPS

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the truck… was en route to a wholesaler for delivery of medical supplies. 

“The logistics company activated the vehicle tracking company when they could not get hold of the truck driver on his mobile phone, and suspected the truck had deviated from its authorised route,” explained Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. 

The value of the stolen medical supplies has yet to be determined, and suspects are expected to appear in court soon. 

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, lauded the arrest and added that suspects face charges of perjury, and possibly an additional charge for their role in the commission of the crime. 

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom 31.12.2019
Three boys drown in deep puddle of water at park in Tshwane 30.12.2019
Uncertainty remains over future of Tshwane mayor 27.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition