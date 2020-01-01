Seven arrested for allegedly staging medical supply truck hijacking in Tshwane

Tshwane police arrested seven people on suspicion of staging a truck hijacking on Tuesday.

The suspects, six men and one woman, were found on a plot in Strydfontein in possession of stolen property linked to an abandoned truck found by police while on patrol.

Police from Akasia were on patrol when they noticed officers from a vehicle tracking company attending to an abandoned truck belonging to a health care logistics company.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the truck… was en route to a wholesaler for delivery of medical supplies.

“The logistics company activated the vehicle tracking company when they could not get hold of the truck driver on his mobile phone, and suspected the truck had deviated from its authorised route,” explained Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

The value of the stolen medical supplies has yet to be determined, and suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, lauded the arrest and added that suspects face charges of perjury, and possibly an additional charge for their role in the commission of the crime.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

