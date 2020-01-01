Manhunt launched after two killed in Melville shooting

Police are searching for those involved in an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 1am on New Year’s Day outside a restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg.

According to reports, a BMW SUV travelling from 7th Street opened fire at restaurant patrons seated outside.

Police say eight people were shot. Two women were declared dead at the scene, and six others were rushed to nearby hospitals, two of which in a critical condition.

The deceased were aged between 30 and 40 years of age.

Provincial Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Alias Mawela, has condemned the incident, saying it marred otherwise peaceful New Year’s Day celebrations in Johannesburg.

Mawela appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist in the arrest of the suspects to come forward by calling 08600 10111, or by giving anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS app.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

