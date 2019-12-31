Crime 31.12.2019 10:23 pm

Seven arrested after medical supplies truck allegedly hijacked

News24 Wire
Seven arrested after medical supplies truck allegedly hijacked

File picture: SAPS Twitter

Officers from Akasia in Tshwane noticed a tracking company examining an abandoned truck on Railway Street in the Orchards area.

Seven people, including a woman, were arrested on suspicion of staging the hijacking of a truck carrying medical supplies, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers from Akasia in Tshwane noticed a tracking company examining an abandoned truck on Railway Street in the Orchards area on Tuesday.

It emerged that the healthcare logistics company could not get hold of the driver on his cellphone and suspected the truck had deviated from its route.

They had activated the tracker and found the abandoned vehicle.

“Further investigation led the police to a nearby plot in Strydfontein, where they found some of the medical supplies that were allegedly offloaded from the truck,” said Peters.

The seven people were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

They will appear in court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man accused of raping girl, 4, and her mom falsely claimed to be a murder parolee 31.12.2019
Suspects caught with toy gun hiding inside roof of shop they ‘robbed’ 31.12.2019
Help us against attacks, ambulance crews plead with govt 31.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition