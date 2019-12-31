Third Durban shooting in less than a week leaves man critically injured

A man believed to be 27 years old is said to be in a critical condition following a shooting on Walton Place in Umbilo, Durban on Tuesday morning, reports Berea Mail.

This follows two separate shooting incidents earlier this month.

The first shooting took place near the Westville Mall along Buckingham Terrace on December 27. A motorist was critically injured and his passenger sustained minor injuries, as reported by Highway Mail.

The next day, a woman was shot and killed on Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle at around 1pm. A man, who was with the woman at the time, was treated at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital. He died the next day, as reported by the Northglen News.

The shooting in Umbilo this morning is believed to be a hijacking, according to Rescue Care’s Gareth Jamieson.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound, and was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, SAPS are on scene and will be investigating,” said Jamieson.

