Crime 31.12.2019 01:26 pm

Third Durban shooting in less than a week leaves man critically injured

Mariclair Smit
Third Durban shooting in less than a week leaves man critically injured

Image: Rescue Care

The shooting in Umbilo is believed to be a hijacking, with paramedics saying the victim sustained a single gunshot wound and is currently in hospital.

A man believed to be 27 years old is said to be in a critical condition following a shooting on Walton Place in Umbilo, Durban on Tuesday morning, reports Berea Mail.

This follows two separate shooting incidents earlier this month.

The first shooting took place near the Westville Mall along Buckingham Terrace on December 27. A motorist was critically injured and his passenger sustained minor injuries, as reported by Highway Mail.

The next day, a woman was shot and killed on Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle at around 1pm. A man, who was with the woman at the time, was treated at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital. He died the next day, as reported by the Northglen News.

The shooting in Umbilo this morning is believed to be a hijacking, according to Rescue Care’s Gareth Jamieson.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound, and was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, SAPS are on scene and will be investigating,” said Jamieson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man arrested for shooting outside Vereeniging pub, one critically injured 31.12.2019
Durbanites Against Plastic Pollution petition aims to end polystyrene pollution 30.12.2019
Two killed in Umhlanga shooting 28.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition