No New Year’s Eve violence will be tolerated – SAPS

With just hours left before midnight, police have warned those intent on ruining festive season celebrations through violence, property destruction, crime or inconsiderate use of fireworks.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, yesterday said the SA Police Service (SAPS) had mobilised tens of thousands of its members to maintain visibility, patrol and maintain countrywide roadblocks in all areas considered flashpoints.

These include Hillbrow – a regular scene of violence during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Naidoo said SAPS was collaborating with metro police to stamp out crime and violence. Emergency service staff were expected to have their hands full.

Said Naidoo: “We are ready to deal with anyone that seeks to create disorder. Our members, who include public order police and tactical teams, are already visible on the ground. We can assure members of the public that we will take immediate and appropriate action to deal with anyone – whether in Hillbrow or in the Cape Flats – bent on causing disruption to peace.

“Having gone on a campaign trail with the national commissioner and the minister, following the campaign launch in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, we have mobilised and deployed a sizeable number of police to deal with any incident throughout the country.”

In terms of municipal bylaws, public use of fireworks is regulated and anyone in violation of the legislation could be liable to a fine of up to R1,500, if charged.

Laws governing fireworks:

No one is allowed to discharge fireworks in any building, public thoroughfare, public place or resort. Permits are required if fireworks displays are being planned.

No children under 16 of age can use fireworks without adult supervision.

No person may light or ignite fireworks in any place where animals are present.

No person may use fireworks on any agricultural holding, school or senior citizens’ residence without special council authorisation.

No person can use fireworks within 500 metres of any petrol depot or petrol station without special municipal authorisation.

No person may deal in fireworks (sell or make available) without a fireworks licence.

– brians@citizen.co.za

