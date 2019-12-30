KZN ‘hitman’ arrested at his own wedding

A 37-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple taxi-related crimes, including murder, was arrested by police in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, as he was about to take his wedding vows.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, a joint operation descended on a rondavel at Gcotsheni on Sunday. Upon entering the house, a shootout ensued. Two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition.

A further search of the property resulted in six more firearms being seized.

The main suspect, who is linked to a murder committed in June in Mandeni, KZN, fled the scene during the shootout.

However, police returned to the premises that evening, to find the wanted suspect about to take his wedding vows during his wedding ceremony. He was promptly arrested.

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with the murder of 35-year-old taxi owner, Siyabonga Mbonambi.

Mbonambi was at a service station in Mandeni on June 14 when two suspects opened fire at his vehicle, killing him at the scene. A murder case was opened at Mandeni SAPS.

The suspect is also linked to other taxi-related crimes committed in the Mandeni area.

He is due to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The other two suspects are expected to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the firearms, and for the arrest of the alleged hitman.

“We will endeavour with all the resources available to us to apprehend those involved in criminal activities within the taxi industry,” he said.

