Crime 30.12.2019 12:48 pm

KZN ‘hitman’ arrested at his own wedding

Citizen reporter
KZN ‘hitman’ arrested at his own wedding

A 37-year-old man was arrested in KZN as he was about to recite his wedding vows. Image: iStock

The man, wanted in connection with a murder in June and other crimes, was arrested as he was about to tie the knot at his wedding ceremony in Sundumbili.

A 37-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple taxi-related crimes, including murder, was arrested by police in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, as he was about to take his wedding vows. 

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, a joint operation descended on a rondavel at Gcotsheni on Sunday. Upon entering the house, a shootout ensued. Two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition. 

A further search of the property resulted in six more firearms being seized. 

The guns recovered at the scene. Image: KZN SAPS

The main suspect, who is linked to a murder committed in June in Mandeni, KZN, fled the scene during the shootout.

However, police returned to the premises that evening, to find the wanted suspect about to take his wedding vows during his wedding ceremony. He was promptly arrested. 

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with the murder of 35-year-old taxi owner, Siyabonga Mbonambi. 

Mbonambi was at a service station in Mandeni on June 14 when two suspects opened fire at his vehicle, killing him at the scene. A murder case was opened at Mandeni SAPS. 

The suspect is also linked to other taxi-related crimes committed in the Mandeni area. 

He is due to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. 

The other two suspects are expected to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday. 

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the firearms, and for the arrest of the alleged hitman. 

“We will endeavour with all the resources available to us to apprehend those involved in criminal activities within the taxi industry,” he said. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA goes crazy for ‘Pastor Mmusi’ after former DA leader spotted officiating wedding ceremony 30.12.2019
Three arrested for possession of weapons as refugee stalemate at Cape Town church continues 30.12.2019
Two Tshwane metro officers arrested for allegedly extorting bribes from motorists 30.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Technology Las Vegas tunnel ‘should be completed’ in 2020, says Elon Musk

General Thousands expected at Bushiri’s annual New Year’s Eve church service

Analysis & Profiles Why do small businesses have a higher chance of failing?

Africa ‘More than 20’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb – police


today in print

Read Today's edition