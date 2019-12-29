Suspect who escaped from Joburg High Court rearrested

A suspect who escaped from the Gauteng High Court earlier in December is amongst 850 suspects that were arrested during the weekend, police have said on Sunday.

Police confirmed Africa Nkuna, who escaped on December 9, was rearrested.

During the chaotic scenes at the court on the day, three other suspected were rearrested, while another was shot dead. Nkuna, who was in court for a murder charge, managed to exit the court and was on the run before being rearrested by Kagiso police on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police and detectives from the Kagiso Crime Prevention Unit intercepted a Nissan Mpendulo minibus that Nkuna and his friend were making use of.

He said Nkuna now also faces charges of escaping from lawful custody and attempted murder.

Masondo noted that Gauteng’s Safer Festive Season Operations saw more than 850 suspects being arrested for various crimes.

He said 199 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg as police were conducting roadblocks as well as stop and searches.

“Drunk driving topped the list as 39 offenders who have been found driving motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol were detained.”

Meanwhile, police in Ekurhuleni also worked jointly with other law enforcement officers and arrested more than 360 suspects.

These were for crime ranging from house robbery, rape, assault, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs, car hijacking, reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

In Tshwane, unlicensed liquor stores were raided, resulting in 10 of the outlets being shut down for non-compliance. Large volumes of liquor were also confiscated during the operation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.