Baby found dead in Potchefstroom

News24 Wire
A post-mortem will be conducted as part of ongoing investigations.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after a two-month baby was found dead in Ottosdal, Potchefstroom, police said on Sunday.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the mother slept with the baby on Tuesday night after a drinking spree and subsequent altercation with the baby’s father,” Brigadier SB Mokgwabone said in a statement.

The baby was found dead on Wednesday. A post-mortem will now be conducted as part of ongoing investigations.

