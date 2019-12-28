Two killed in Umhlanga shooting

“On arrival on scene two occupants of a black BMW were found seated in their vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A female passenger believed to be approximately 30 years of age was declared deceased on arrival whilst a male driver, aged between 30 and 35 years of age was found to be in a critical condition.
At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown and the necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating the incident further,” added Van Reenen.
Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said it appeared as though the shooting began some way down the road.
“The male was shot in his head. He was resuscitated on the scene and taken to hospital. It looks like they were engaged from the DSTV building and that’s where the suspects started shooting at them,” said Herbst.
News24 later reported that the man was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
