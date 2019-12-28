Crime 28.12.2019 04:33 pm

Two killed in Umhlanga shooting

Danica Hansen
Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the scene.

Two occupants of a black BMW were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman and man were targeted in a shooting on Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle at about 1pm on Saturday, Northglen News reports.

The woman was fatally shot and the man was left in critical condition after both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

They were found seated in their vehicle by police and emergency services who attended to the crime scene.

A spokesperson for Crisis Medical Paramedics, Kyle Van Reenen, said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for the immediate care that he required.

“On arrival on scene two occupants of a black BMW were found seated in their vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A female passenger believed to be approximately 30 years of age was declared deceased on arrival whilst a male driver, aged between 30 and 35 years of age was found to be in a critical condition.

At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown and the necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating the incident further,” added Van Reenen.

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said it appeared as though the shooting began some way down the road.

“The male was shot in his head. He was resuscitated on the scene and taken to hospital. It looks like they were engaged from the DSTV building and that’s where the suspects started shooting at them,” said Herbst.

News24 later reported that the man was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

