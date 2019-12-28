Two killed in Umhlanga shooting

A woman and man were targeted in a shooting on Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle at about 1pm on Saturday, Northglen News reports.

The woman was fatally shot and the man was left in critical condition after both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

They were found seated in their vehicle by police and emergency services who attended to the crime scene.

A spokesperson for Crisis Medical Paramedics, Kyle Van Reenen, said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for the immediate care that he required.