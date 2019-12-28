Man expected in court for killing 16-year-old family member and hiding body

The suspect was arrested on Friday after the body of Allisandre Floors was found in a plantation, a few kilometres away from Storms River, earlier that day. Floors was last seen on December 23 and was later reported missing to the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said immediately after the teenager was reported missing police began searching for the man, while detectives followed some leads.

“Search and rescue teams also descended to the area to assist with the search. The detectives’ leads paid off and the suspect was arrested.

“He then led the police to the plantation about 10km outside Storms River, where the body was found. The suspect is related to the deceased and it was also confirmed that he was the person who was last seen with the teenager,” Soci said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court soon on a murder charge.

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect, but condemned the incident and urged the investigators to dig deep to unearth all the circumstances leading up to this brutal murder.

Soci said they couldn’t rue out the possibility of additional charges being added against the suspect at a later stage.

