More than 750 suspects arrested for violent crimes in Gauteng

Gauteng Police’s Operation O Kae Molao and Safer Festive Season Operations has resulted in the arrest of more than 750 suspects in Gauteng for various serious and violent crimes.

Detectives from Ekurhuleni started with the operations on Thursday night, where they arrested 193 suspects that had been on the run after committing crimes inclusive of murder, robbery, rape and assault.

Law enforcement officers raided liquor outlets and second hand dealerships in Reiger Park. During this operation, two suspects were arrested after they were found with explosives believed to be used in ATM bombings and illegal mining.

More suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen goods, possession on copper cables and undocumented people.

Still in Reiger Park, five illegal liquor outlets were closed down and police discovered an illegal gambling premise. The place was closed down and gambling equipment that include computer boxes and LCD screens were confiscated.

A total of eight illegal liquor outlets were closed in Ivory Park and Tembisa, where police also arrested five suspects four possession and dealing in drugs.

The West Rand District Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana led a similar operation in the district and arrested 148 suspects who were in the wanted list for crimes that include murder, rape, business robbery, house robbery, fraud, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Nineteen illegal immigrants were apprehended and one person found in possession of adangerous weapon.

Detectives in Tshwane arrested 188 wanted suspects during an operation that started on Thursday night.

In Pretoria, eight suspects were caught for public drinking, six suspects for possession of drugs and two suspects for non-compliance to Liquor Act.

