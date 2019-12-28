Nine tourists robbed at gunpoint in Phalaborwa

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has called for mobilisation to track down suspects that attacked and robbed tourists in Phalaborwa on Thursday night.

A group of at least three armed men are alleged to have forcefully entered a holiday house on a plot in Siloque, Phalaborwa, on Thursday.

The suspects held nine foreign tourists at gunpoint and robbed them of valuables which included a laptop, 10 cellphones, Jewellery and R5,000 cash.

The suspects fled the scene using the victims’ rented Mercedes Benz ML, which was later found abandoned about 10km from the scene.

Police in Phalaborwa have launched a manhunt following the robbery.

“We appeal to anyone who has any information on this latest crime to please either contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or information may be provided via the MySAPSApp. Callers/users may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” says Sitole.

