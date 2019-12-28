Crime 28.12.2019 10:38 am

EC cops launch manhunt for motorist who killed three pedestrians

News24 Wire
The cause of the accident is not clear.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for a driver who hit and killed three pedestrians before fleeing the scene. The incident took place at Merelisa Locality, Thoboyi Village, Ngqamakhwe, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said three men aged between 21 and 22 were walking on the road when the car hit them.

“All three pedestrians died on the scene,” he said. Manatha said they have the details of the vehicle and will soon arrest the driver.

“The cause of the accident is not clear at this point in time but is under the investigation by Ngqamakhwe Police. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld as some of their close relatives have not been informed of their deaths,” Manatha said.

