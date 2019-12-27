Crime 27.12.2019 07:10 pm

Man shot multiple times near Westville Mall in KZN

Man shot multiple times near Westville Mall in KZN

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

A man has been shot multiple times in his car by unknown suspects in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, police have said.

“There was indeed a shooting [at the] corner of Buckingham Terrance and Mainstone Road in Westville. The man was shot by unknown suspects driving a vehicle.”

She said they could not yet confirm the extent of his injuries and that paramedics were on the scene.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a short statement a shooting incident had occurred near Westville Mall, adding it was believed one person had been shot multiple times. He added that a passenger had sustained minor injuries.

In late November, police thwarted a business robbery near Village Market, also in Westville.

After accosting employees at a business premises, assailants took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

As they were attempting to flee the scene, they were confronted by the police and a shootout ensued, killing one suspect.

