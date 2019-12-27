Crime 27.12.2019 05:15 pm

Woman arrested in Limpopo after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend to death

News24 Wire
Woman arrested in Limpopo after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend to death

Stock image.

It is believed that the man produced a knife in a bid to stab the woman, but that she overpowered and killed him.

Limpopo police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa have arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Friday: “It is alleged that both the deceased and the suspect had an argument at the local liquor outlet and the suspect decided to leave the place and go home. The deceased allegedly followed her and, on arrival, the argument proceeded.”

It is believed that the man produced a knife in a bid to stab the woman, but that she overpowered and killed him.

Police were notified and arrested the woman.

She will appear in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng health dept warns public about fake circumcision schools 27.12.2019
Two suspects in court as Mpumalanga businessman gunned down on Christmas Day 26.12.2019
Father, toddler burn to death after he allegedly sets shack on fire 26.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

Crime Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Accidents Three children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

Celebrities Andile Gumbi’s son accidentally ‘shoots himself’ – reports

Editorials Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving


today in print

Read Today's edition