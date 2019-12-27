Woman arrested in Limpopo after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend to death

Limpopo police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa have arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Friday: “It is alleged that both the deceased and the suspect had an argument at the local liquor outlet and the suspect decided to leave the place and go home. The deceased allegedly followed her and, on arrival, the argument proceeded.”

It is believed that the man produced a knife in a bid to stab the woman, but that she overpowered and killed him.

Police were notified and arrested the woman.

She will appear in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.