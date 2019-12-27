Crime 27.12.2019 08:58 am

Seven bodies found in Ekurhuleni

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Bodies have been taken to a pathological centre in Springs.

Bodies of seven men have been found dumped near the N12 at the Putfontein off-ramp in Ekurhuleni with burn wounds.

While the area is known for illegal mining activities, Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi could not confirm the identifies of the deceased.

According to Ntladi, this has been happening for the past three years around this time of the year.

He told SABC’s Morning Live: “On arrival we found seven bodies that were dumped next to the road. All of them were males. On inspection we found that they’re suffering upper body trauma, that is injuries, and some of them were burnt down. One of the bodies was completely charred up. The actual cause and where the incident happened is not identified. but because it happened next to the illegal mining area, we are now preliminary saying that is the area where the bodies are coming from.”

Bodies have been taken to a pathological centre in Springs and police were on high alert and monitoring the area.

