Defence force’s struggle to control its weapons continues to raise questions

The theft of 19 5.56mm calibre fully automatic R4 rifles from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria is the biggest theft of firearms from the SANDF since 2016.

Questions are being asked what the thieves’ intended use of the firearms was.

It is believed the firearms were recovered the same day in Hammanskraal and a captain, lieutenant and staff sergeant from the base are among the suspects.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, calling it an “utterly cowardice [sic] act of betrayal against the defence force of the Republic by unpatriotic and self-serving thugs”, said she had cancelled leave for the military command council, the highest decision-making body in the SANDF, comprising chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Military Health Services, Defence Intelligence and Joint Operations and led by the chief of the SANDF.

According to a parliamentary question by Dr Petrus Groenewald of Freedom Front Plus to Mapisa-Nqakula in April, 10 similar rifles, together with more than 6,870 rounds of compatible ammunition, were stolen or “lost” during 2016.

In 2017, 16 R4 and R5 rifles went missing with about 200 5.56mm rounds, while in 2018, three R4 rifles were “lost”.

From 2016 to the beginning of this year, 20 9mm parabellum pistols were recorded as either stolen or “lost”.

According to the South African Defence Union’s Pikkie Greeff, it was likely the 11 arrests announced by Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday would be handled by the military.

Greeff said military prosecutors always had the option of handing over the dockets to the South African Police Service.

“It all depends on the seriousness of the charges. But if it’s only theft of weapons, then it can be trialled by a military court.

“It’s up to the military prosecuting authority,” said Greeff. “My question is, if you are so bold to take that many rifles, certainly you have a client in mind, someone you’re going to give it to or sell it to?

“What should be very concerning is, if it is an inside job, that soldiers would do something like this.

“The bigger question is where were the weapons going? What kind of contacts do these soldiers have that they would feel so bold to take these weapons?”

In 2016, according to Mapisa-Nqakula’s answer to Groenewald, a member found guilty in Military Court for “losing” an R4 rifle was fined R1,000, while another was sentenced to 12 months in detention barracks.

In October, former captain Bradley Langford Morris was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, for illegally supplying sensitive and classified information to foreign intelligence services, journalists and players in the defence industry.

According to the draft military discipline code currently before the National Assembly, section 20 states a theft conviction could earn a convicted person up to 10 years per count.

However, it is likely – as in civilian life – the sentences would run concurrently.

