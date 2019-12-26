Crime 26.12.2019 11:31 am

Four arrested for stock theft after meat found in the boot of their car

News24 Wire
The vehicle was confiscated and the four occupants arrested.

Four people are expected to appear in court after failing to disclose the ownership of meat, suspected to be that of three calves, which was found in their possession.

The four people, aged 44 to 61, were arrested outside Batlharo Village in Northern Cape on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mosimaneotsile Letsapa said two police constables were on a routine patrol when they spotted a green Nissan Sentra.

“Inside the vehicle, there were four occupants – three males and one female. The two officers found meat in the boot of the vehicle. The four failed to give clarity to the two officers [and say] where they got the meat from.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that three calves from Satrim farm were slaughtered. The value of the three calves is R15 000,” Letsapa said.

The vehicle was confiscated and the four occupants arrested on stock theft charges.

