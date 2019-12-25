Crime 25.12.2019 03:11 pm

Free State police and farmers work together to catch alleged stock thieves

Police managed to recover 213 Merino sheep and nineteen sheep were found in the back of a white Isuzu KB bakkie.

Police and farmers worked together to catch two men suspected of stock theft in the Vredefort area on Friday.

The small farming town, home to the Vredefort Dome heritage site, is about 61km from Potchefstroom.

The two suspects were arrested after 213 sheep to the value of R500,000 were recovered.

On Friday at about 7.45pm, police received information about people who are intending to steal livestock at Vredefort area, said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

“Operation Safer Festive Season was conducted by Kroonstad Crime Intelligence members and Parys Vispol and it was a success as the two men were apprehended.

“The police, together with the farmers, chased after the two men until they drove to Parys police station where they ran into different directions and they were arrested.”

Police managed to recover 213 Merino sheep. Nineteen sheep were found in the back of a white Isuzu KB bakkie.

The two suspects, aged 38 and 41, will appear in the Vredefort Magistrate’s Court soon.

“[These] arrests will sent a clear cut message to stock theft thieves that in this festive season, we are turning the tide against crime. My appreciation to all farmers who are working together with the police to ensure that levels of crime within farming community are brought low,” said acting cluster commander Major General Solly Lesia.

