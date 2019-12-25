Two men arrested for allegedly stealing 213 sheep

Two men have been arrested after 213 sheep to the value of R500,000 were recovered in the Vredefort area on Friday.

Police received information about people intending to steal livestock and, as a result, conducted Operation safer festive season, which ended in the arrest of the two suspects.

“The police together with the farmers chased after the two men until they drove to Parys police station where they ran to different directions and they were arrested.

“The police found two hundred and thirteen [213] Merino sheep, 19 of which were found at the back of a white Isuzu KB with a GP registration number. The two suspects aged 38 and 41 will soon appear in Vredefort Magistrates’ Court.

“This arrests will sent a clear cut message to stock theft thieves that in this Festive Season we are turning the tide against crime. My appreciation to all farmers who are working together with the Police to ensure that levels of crime within farming community are brought low,” said the Acting Cluster Commander, Major General Solly Lesia.

