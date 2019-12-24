WATCH: uMhlanga kidnapping captured on camera

Video footage has emerged of an alleged kidnapping at a supermarket at The Crescent shopping mall in uMhlanga. A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday last week and charged with kidnapping after snatching a two-year-old child from the back of a trolley.

In the video, widely shared on social media, the security guard lifts the child out of the trolley and walks away. When the grandmother of the child realises this, she begins frantically screaming and managed to get her grandson back within seconds.

A security guard on duty at the mall was arrested for this kidnapping shortly after the incident and will appear in court this week. https://t.co/UTVRRoqblW — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 23, 2019

According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker the incident occurred at about 3pm.

“The grandmother, 57, was with her grandson, 2, at a shopping mall in uMhlanga making a purchase when an unknown man picked up her grandson who was sitting in the trolley and walked away. When the petrified grandmother found that the child was taken she began running in the mall frantically screaming out for him. She then spotted the man attired in a security guard’s uniform walking into one of the shops with her grandson.