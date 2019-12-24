Crime 24.12.2019 12:19 pm

WATCH: uMhlanga kidnapping captured on camera

A case of kidnapping has been opened.

Video footage has emerged of an alleged kidnapping at a supermarket at The Crescent shopping mall in uMhlanga. A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday last week and charged with kidnapping after snatching a two-year-old child from the back of a trolley.

In the video, widely shared on social media, the security guard lifts the child out of the trolley and walks away. When the grandmother of the child realises this, she begins frantically screaming and managed to get her grandson back within seconds.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker the incident occurred at about 3pm.

“The grandmother, 57, was with her grandson, 2, at a shopping mall in uMhlanga making a purchase when an unknown man picked up her grandson who was sitting in the trolley and walked away. When the petrified grandmother found that the child was taken she began running in the mall frantically screaming out for him. She then spotted the man attired in a security guard’s uniform walking into one of the shops with her grandson.

“Police officers from the Durban North police station arrived at the scene and viewed the CCTV footage at the mall. The suspect was immediately identified as a security guard who was on duty at the mall and he was promptly arrested. A case of kidnapping was opened at Durban North police station for investigation,” he said.

In a statement, The Crescent shopping mall said the security guard in question was not employed by Centre Management but was employed by the Tenant where the incident occurred.

“The Tenant has advised us that the security guard has been arrested and has appeared in court. We are uncertain about the details at this stage. The Crescent has however provided additional security at the Centre to ensure the safety of the shoppers.”

