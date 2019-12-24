Crime 24.12.2019 11:33 am

Alleged R500m scammers remanded in custody

Citizen reporter
Alleged R500m scammers remanded in custody

File image: iStock

Approximately R500 million in deposits from potential clients as an investment into their company was deposited to their company account, however, no returns were paid to some of the investors.

Founder and director of Pietermaritzburg-based investment company, Supreme National Stock Holdings, Sandile Sibiya, 29, and his accomplice Nomalizo Sibiya, 37, briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for alleged fraud and contravention of the Bank Act.

Between June 2019 to November 2019, the accused were allegedly receiving deposits from the potential clients as an investment into their company. They were lured with a promise the company allegedly would utilise their investments to purchase horse and trailer trucks that would be working in the coal mines.

The income derived from the transporting of the coal was to generate a monthly return for the investors.

Approximately R500 million was deposited to their company account, however, no returns were paid to some of the investors.

As a result, a case of fraud and contravention of the Bank Act was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime unit for investigation. On Sunday, the two were arrested and charged accordingly.

The case was postponed to January 10, 2020, for formal bail application.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect arrested for alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption of up to R53m in Tshwane 19.12.2019
Hawks arrest Buffalo City councillor for fraud 15.12.2019
South Africans buy and rent dead bodies for fraudulent death certificates, report reveals 13.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


today in print

Read Today's edition