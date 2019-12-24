Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has directed that an immediate manhunt be launched after another policeman was killed in New Germany, Pinetown, west of Durban, this morning.

This comes a day after another police officer was gunned down outside his home in Phoenix, north of Durban.

East Coast Radio reports that in the earlier case, police say despite being shot several times, the officer managed to return fire, killing the suspect on the scene. The policeman, however, also died outside his home and those inside the vehicle sped away.

The motive for the attack is yet to be established.

In the latest case, a 25-year-old Pinetown-based Constable was shot dead on Ridge Road in New Germany in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The factual circumstances of the Constable’s murder are unknown at this stage.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) member was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a state-owned Quantum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and forms part of the investigation. The member’s pistol and an R5 Rifle were still in the Quantum.

Sitole has called for an immediate manhunt for those responsible for the murder.

“We will not rest until we find those responsible for the killing of our young colleague.

“I have directed that all critical resources are mobilised to identify those responsible and bring them to book as soon as possible,” said Sitole.

Police have also urged anyone with any information related to the murder or any other crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

“We also want to encourage people with a smartphone to download the MySAPSApp which will allow users to provide tip-offs and/or have access to nearest police stations, to the SAPS social media platforms. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

