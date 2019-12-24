 
 
Crime 24.12.2019 06:17 am

Analyst says Ramaphosa was under pressure to release Dalindyebo

Brian Sokutu
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was yesterday released from prison on parole. Picture: Gallo Images

‘Because of political pressure, it has been difficult for the president to avoid taking this executive decision,’ says Ralph Mathekga.

In what has been seen as undermining the role of the judiciary in sanctioning offenders, immense political pressure mounted on President Cyril Ramaphosa and intense lobbying were behind the release on parole yesterday of abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga. Dalindyebo was imprisoned in December 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court handed him 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice. The Supreme Court of Appeal reduced the sentence by three years. Commenting on Dalindyebo’s release,...
