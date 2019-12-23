Crime 23.12.2019 01:23 pm

Over 3,000 boxes of illegal cigarettes confiscated in Makhado

Raeesa Kimmie
Over 3,000 boxes of illegal cigarettes confiscated in Makhado

Photo: Limpopo police

The total value of the seized cigarettes was R935,572.

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested by Police in Makhado on Friday, December 20, 2019, for alleged possession of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of over R900,000.

Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, says the arrest comes after police received a tip-off about a suspicious black Toyota Corolla loading cigarettes at a storage facility in the Makhado CBD and an observation operation was conducted supported by rural safety stakeholders, reports the Review Online.

“The said vehicle was then traced and stopped. During the search, boxes of illicit cigarettes were found in the boot and the suspect was arrested on the spot. Police investigations continued at the storage facility and about 3,712 boxes of illicit cigarettes were then discovered,” Mojapelo said.

Photo: Limpopo police

The total value of the seized illicit cigarettes was R935,572.48.

“The suspect will soon appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s court, for possession of illicit cigarettes.”

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has praised members for their ability to make quick decisions and act, resulting in this major breakthrough.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tobacco institute warns against ‘rushed’ system for tracking illegal cigarettes 24.5.2019
Hawaii considers raising legal smoking age — to 100 5.2.2019
Nkosi-Malobane lauds police for R750K cigarette bust 27.1.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?

General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil

Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue

Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire


today in print

Read Today's edition