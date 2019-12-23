Over 3,000 boxes of illegal cigarettes confiscated in Makhado

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested by Police in Makhado on Friday, December 20, 2019, for alleged possession of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of over R900,000.

Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, says the arrest comes after police received a tip-off about a suspicious black Toyota Corolla loading cigarettes at a storage facility in the Makhado CBD and an observation operation was conducted supported by rural safety stakeholders, reports the Review Online.

“The said vehicle was then traced and stopped. During the search, boxes of illicit cigarettes were found in the boot and the suspect was arrested on the spot. Police investigations continued at the storage facility and about 3,712 boxes of illicit cigarettes were then discovered,” Mojapelo said.

The total value of the seized illicit cigarettes was R935,572.48.

“The suspect will soon appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s court, for possession of illicit cigarettes.”

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has praised members for their ability to make quick decisions and act, resulting in this major breakthrough.

