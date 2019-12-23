Police shut down 98 shebeens in Limpopo

The intensified Police Safer Festive Season Operations in Limpopo have resulted in the closure of 98 shebeens and confiscation of liquor.

The operations, which started on Wednesday and ended today, targetted illegal liquor outlets and also checked licensed outlets for compliance.

More than 300 suspects were arrested, large quantities of liquor confiscated and 29 licensed liquor premises charged for non-compliance.

In the Groblersdal Cluster, police closed down two shebeens and confiscated 50 cases of liquor on Friday. The owners were charged with operating liquor outlets without a valid license.

Suspects will soon appear before various magistrates’ courts.

Operations continue.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the members for their hard work and dedication in fighting the scourge of liquor related crimes and has instructed that these operations must be intensified until all illegal shebeens are closed down and all licensed premises operate within the prescribed laws,” reads a statement from the SAPS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.