PICS: Instil fear in thugs, Police Minister Cele tells cops

Rorisang Kgosana
Minister of Police Bheki Cele can be seen taking a selfie with taxi passengers along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch during a roadblock operation, 20 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Cele was inspecting the police’s Safer Festive Season operations in Gauteng yesterday while engaging with the community and motorists.

Police should instil fear in criminals this festive season while ensuring holidaymakers are safer, Minister Bheki Cele said yesterday.

One of the operations was a roadblock on the R55 where every vehicle, its occupants and their luggage were thoroughly searched.

Members of the SAPD and TMPD can be seen along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch during a roadblock operation, 20 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Shortly after arriving, Cele searched a man who was found in possession of dagga and several cellphones.

“During this time, people push up the crime, so we need to push up our work going forward.

“We want people to feel safe. We have many roadblocks until mid-January to make sure we keep our roads scary for the criminals.”

Members of the SAPD and TMPD can be seen along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch during a roadblock operation, 20 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Last month, Cele ordered that police officers would not be allowed to take annual leave this festive season as they would be deployed to curb the expected crimes.

“We made a call to the police to create fear and a thorough understanding that there is no place for criminals in South Africa,” he said.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele can be seen inspecting a vehicle along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch during a roadblock operation, 20 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Meanwhile, the police’s firearm amnesty period was making headway, with about 200 unwanted and illegal firearms handed in.

The six-month period, which started this month, also saw the submission of over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, Cele said.

“It takes one bullet to kill a human being. Imagine if those 1,000 ammunitions were not brought in. We are calling for cooperation to bring in those guns. After six months, life is going to be tough for anyone who is not cooperating … We will be kicking down doors.”

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

