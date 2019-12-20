Crime 20.12.2019 06:46 pm

Eight suspects arrested in 24 hours in Port Elizabeth

News24 Wire
Eight suspects arrested in 24 hours in Port Elizabeth

File Photo.

The suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, the possession of dangerous weapons and possession of suspected stolen property.

Port Elizabeth police are in full swing to make this festive season safer, arresting eight suspects in 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the arrests were made in the Mound Road and Kabenga Park areas.

The suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, the possession of dangerous weapons and possession of suspected stolen property.

On Thursday afternoon, Janse van Rensburg said, a man had stopped crime prevention officers patrolling the area and told them he had been robbed by four suspects armed with knives who took his bag, cellphone and cash.

A description was given to the officers and, later in the day, they managed to track down all four suspects and recovered the stolen goods.

In a separate incident, two women reported a robbery that was in progress in a taxi.

The officers managed to stop the taxi and a suspect was pointed out.

“The conductor was robbed and stabbed. The suspect, aged 25, was arrested and detained on charges of attempted robbery and assault to cause grievous bodily harm,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Officers also stopped and searched two men pushing a black dustbin in the area in the middle of the night.

They found homemade firearms as well as a knife on the suspects and immediately arrested them.

All the suspects were set to appear in court soon, Janse van Rensburg said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect who allegedly killed baby, shot dead in gunfight with KZN police 20.12.2019
Take extra safety precautions for kids over holidays – Missing Children SA 19.12.2019
Doctor, ex-police captain arrested for alleged drunk driving and bribery, respectively 18.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition