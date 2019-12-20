Crime 20.12.2019 08:44 am

Children witness thief brutally attacking mom in Kempton Park

Vincent Phahlane
Children witness thief brutally attacking mom in Kempton Park

Deidre Maule was transported to hospital for medical treatment after being attacked. Images: Bedfordview Edenvale News

Deirdre Maule was stopped at a traffic light when a man tried to pull her car keys out of the vehicle’s ignition, and was attacked when she resisted.

WARNING: This story contains images of a graphic nature that may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.

Kensington resident Deirdre Maule was brutally attacked in front of her children in Cleveland on Wednesday evening.

According to Maule, the attack took place after she dropped her friend off home, she told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

She said she was stopped at a traffic light between Cleveland and Main Reef Roads when a man tried to pull her car keys out of the vehicle’s ignition.

“He first pulled out a gun but I realised it was fake. He then grabbed my car keys. I foolishly grabbed his hand trying to stop him from taking my keys. He then picked up a rock and began hitting my hand.”

The inside of Deidre Maule’s car after the attack.

The extent of Deidre Maule’s injuries.

Maule said the man hit her in the face, which was when she stepped out of the car.

“I know it was not safe for me to get out of the car, but when I stepped out he ran away. While I was at the scene, two guys name Xolani and Khaya came to the rescue just to keep me calm until my family arrived,” she said.

She said her children were in the car and that worried her most.

“My children experienced the robbery and it traumatised them. The plan now is to take them to therapy for help,” said Maule.

Maule was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN police foil robbery, arrest 10 after shootout 17.12.2019
Attacks on unsuspecting motorists increasing in Pretoria 17.12.2019
KZN police recover car with replica Telkom Knockout cup and tickets 13.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition