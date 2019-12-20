Children witness thief brutally attacking mom in Kempton Park

WARNING: This story contains images of a graphic nature that may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.

Kensington resident Deirdre Maule was brutally attacked in front of her children in Cleveland on Wednesday evening.

According to Maule, the attack took place after she dropped her friend off home, she told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

She said she was stopped at a traffic light between Cleveland and Main Reef Roads when a man tried to pull her car keys out of the vehicle’s ignition.

“He first pulled out a gun but I realised it was fake. He then grabbed my car keys. I foolishly grabbed his hand trying to stop him from taking my keys. He then picked up a rock and began hitting my hand.”

Maule said the man hit her in the face, which was when she stepped out of the car.

“I know it was not safe for me to get out of the car, but when I stepped out he ran away. While I was at the scene, two guys name Xolani and Khaya came to the rescue just to keep me calm until my family arrived,” she said.

She said her children were in the car and that worried her most.

“My children experienced the robbery and it traumatised them. The plan now is to take them to therapy for help,” said Maule.

Maule was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.