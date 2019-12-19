EFF delegate Daniel Mabatane fatally gunned down on Wednesday night

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was reportedly fatally gunned down on Wednesday at his place of residence.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) could not confirm the shooting due to the scarcity of the available information, however, the party’s members have been sharing messages of condolence.

The EFF at national and Gauteng level could not be reached to confirm the shooting, but the party’s spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, retweeted a tweet that announced the shooting and identified the EFF member as Daniel Mabatane.

“We have just woke up to devastating news that fighter Daniel Mabatane from ward 102 who was a delegate to 2nd NPA and a chairperson of the security guards in Tshwane was fatally shot last night. Some cowards went to his house and opened fire at him through a window,” user @MoafrikaOliver tweeted.

We have just woke up to devastating news that fighter Daniel Mabatane from ward 102 who was a delegate to 2nd NPA and a chairperson of the security guards in Tshwane was fatally shot last night. Some cowards went to his house and opened fire at him through a window. RIP fighter. pic.twitter.com/hWcrqZE1xb — Moafrika Oliver (@MoafrikaOliver) December 19, 2019

One user said: “He will be remembered by his bravery of pushing insourcing of our security guards, Moafrika didn’t die a coward but a hero who had a positive vision, condolences to the family including EFF and may his soul rest in peace.”

He will be remembered by his bravery of pushing insourcing of our security guards, Moafrika didn't die a coward but a hero who had a positive vision, condolences to the family including EFF and may his soul rest in peace. — Given (@Given92804054) December 19, 2019

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information has been made available.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

